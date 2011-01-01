Belle's Bounty is named after the beautiful Sleeping Beauty mountain range in southern Tasmania. She is also known as the Huon Belle.
Our products are a wonderful addition to grazing tables and cheese boards. We offer gift packs that include a range of items & offer postage anywhere in Australia.
Lucuston Park Orchards provided the very nutritious quinces that are a great source of dietary fibre, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. We added our own home grown rosemary and a dash of cardamom for extra sweetness and spice. Made into a luscious paste it pairs well with traditional French Brie, Parmigiano Reggiano and mature vintage cheddar.
Cultivated since Roman times, our Medlar fruit is sourced in the Huon Valley and processed with local apples and native Tasmanian pepperberries to give the paste a peppery burst. With flavour notes including cinnamon, vanilla and apple butter it is the perfect accompaniment to any cheese platter.
Apple & Thyme Paste is a perfect accompliment to any cheese board. Great with both hard and soft cheeses....especially manchego!
Tasmanian black garlic, a delicious unique ingredient, with intense umami, is combined with black olives, capers and anchovy to create our tapenade. Spread on crusty sourdough or on crackers, it packs a flavoursome punch!
Can't decide which of our delicious pastes to try? Why not get all three in a gift box. Features Quince, Rosemary & Cardamom, Apple & Thyme and Medlar & Pepperberry Paste.
Pepperberry is a spicy and bitey Tasmanian native. It has a juniper, fruity flavour, adding real kick to savoury and sweet dishes. Combined with Australian sea salt, our blend, the perfect alternative to black pepper, can be added to meat, vegetables and used on salads. It starts off sweet and follows with a burst of peppery heat.
Tasmanian black garlic is a unique ingredient, dried and aged to give the cloves a rich, earthy flavour, with hints of balsamic vinegar. Blended with Australian sea salt, our umami-rich mix adds depth and intense flavour to soups, stews and vegetables. This versatile seasoning also has many health benefits.
Deliciously zesty viniagrette, perfect dressing for green salad or great with my personal favourite Lentil, rocket and goats cheese salad. Blackberries sourced in the Huon Valley Tasmania.
Who doesn't love rhubarb and strawberry? Lucious jam fabulous with cream cheese base rather than butter and great on crusty bread or crumpets
This loose tea blend is made using organic earl grey, rose petals and blue cornflowers. Beautiful and uplifting this 100% organic brew perfectly complements Belle’s Bounty range of products.
A unique blend of bush honey harvested from our busy bees in Mountain River, blended with organic Japanese matcha powder. Add a spoonful to hot water or add to your morning smoothie or breakfast bowl for an additional boost of antioxidants.
Pepperberry is a spicy and bitey Tasmanian native. It has a juniper, fruity flavour, adding a real kick to savoury and sweet dishes. It is the perfect alternative to black pepper and can be added to meat or vegetable dishes. Air dried and sourced from the Huon Valley.
Straight from our industrious bees to you. Our bush honeycomb is available for a limited time in 200g containers.
Oranges bring a lovely depth to this Marmalade and with added Ginger to spice things up a little. Perfect on toast or as a glaze on your favourite cake.
90 Sepia Road, Mountain River Tasmania 7109, Australia
Chris 0423 027 195 Barb 0422 517 564 email bellesbounty02@gmail.com
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.